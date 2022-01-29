First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QABA) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QABA) were down 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $57.82 and last traded at $58.22. Approximately 15,758 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 30,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.59.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.34.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.