Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 55.7% during the third quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 6,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Soditic Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.8% during the third quarter. Soditic Asset Management LLP now owns 220,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,900,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 23.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,536,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,690,000 after buying an additional 292,743 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,516,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,582,000 after buying an additional 69,695 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 16.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fiserv news, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $4,537,434.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 148,965 shares valued at $15,237,813. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on FISV shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.41.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $104.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.33. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.06 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

