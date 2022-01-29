FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Stake Lowered by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 49.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 12.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,635,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,910,000 after buying an additional 11,403 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLT shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.73.

FLT opened at $231.31 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.78 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

