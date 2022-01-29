Font (FONT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $333,642.11

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Font coin can currently be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001801 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Font has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Font has a market capitalization of $333,642.11 and $3,981.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Font alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00043422 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00108393 BTC.

Font Profile

Font (FONT) is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Font Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Font should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Font using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Font Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Font and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.