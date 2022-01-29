Fort L.P. Has $205,000 Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Fort L.P. decreased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GWW stock opened at $495.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.23 and a 52-week high of $527.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.96.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

GWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.58.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

