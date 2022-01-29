Fort L.P. Lowers Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Fort L.P. lessened its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in STERIS by 31.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 55.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in STERIS by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in STERIS in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS stock opened at $219.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 78.52 and a beta of 0.64. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $170.36 and a 52 week high of $248.29.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.