Fort L.P. Raises Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Fort L.P. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 18.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 49.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,298,000 after purchasing an additional 19,416 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 15.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 343,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,947,000 after purchasing an additional 45,275 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3,068.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 196,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,936,000 after purchasing an additional 190,265 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PH. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.47.

NYSE PH opened at $308.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $315.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $260.43 and a 12-month high of $334.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.