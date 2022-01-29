Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 369.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $177.29 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.64.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

