Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Purchases 300 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 72,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CG stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $60.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.19.

In other news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $87,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $1,700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,530,000 shares of company stock worth $204,775,400. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

