Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FTS. UBS Group cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

Shares of FTS opened at $46.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.53. Fortis has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $48.39.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Fortis during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Fortis by 734.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Fortis during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Fortis during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP increased its position in Fortis by 137.0% during the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 4,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

