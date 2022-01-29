ForTube (FOR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.80 Million

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, ForTube has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ForTube coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0445 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ForTube has a total market capitalization of $28.44 million and approximately $4.80 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ForTube Coin Profile

ForTube (CRYPTO:FOR) is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

ForTube Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using U.S. dollars.

