Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $333.96 Million

Brokerages expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to announce $333.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $328.80 million to $338.80 million. Fox Factory reported sales of $262.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 35,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 103,372.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 18,607 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 727.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 23,252 shares during the period.

FOXF stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.91. The stock had a trading volume of 395,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,843. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $117.59 and a 1-year high of $190.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.66 and a 200 day moving average of $158.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.71.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

