Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $47.46

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 47.46 ($0.64) and traded as low as GBX 39.70 ($0.54). Foxtons Group shares last traded at GBX 40 ($0.54), with a volume of 1,089,439 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FOXT shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.94) price objective on shares of Foxtons Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.94) price objective on shares of Foxtons Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Foxtons Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £127.59 million and a P/E ratio of -80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 47.46.

In related news, insider Nigel Rich CBE acquired 29,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £12,541.20 ($16,920.13).

About Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.