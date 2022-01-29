Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on March 31st

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Franco-Nevada has raised its dividend payment by 22.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Franco-Nevada has a dividend payout ratio of 33.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Franco-Nevada to earn $3.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

FNV stock opened at $128.34 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of $105.62 and a one year high of $163.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.48 and a 200-day moving average of $140.56.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.50.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.