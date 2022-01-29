Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Short Interest Update

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,300 shares, a growth of 249.7% from the December 31st total of 89,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 896,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRLN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,544. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40. Freeline Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.27.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.15. Analysts anticipate that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRLN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $663,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,427,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 47,638 shares in the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on FRLN. Redburn Partners upgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Freeline Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeline Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

