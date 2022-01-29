Front Street Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,001 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 15.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.7% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $77,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $428,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 38,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after buying an additional 8,761 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 150,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,212,000 after buying an additional 63,570 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $406.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $425.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.66. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $338.57 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

