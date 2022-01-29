Front Street Capital Management Inc. Acquires 82,259 Shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,394,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 82,259 shares during the period. The Container Store Group comprises 4.4% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Front Street Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.73% of The Container Store Group worth $22,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in The Container Store Group by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in The Container Store Group by 103.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group during the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the third quarter valued at $91,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCS opened at $9.82 on Friday. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09. The company has a market capitalization of $497.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $275.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Container Store Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

