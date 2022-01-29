Front Street Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.2% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.6% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Rollins by 1.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 3.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROL opened at $29.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.72. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $40.11.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Rollins had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

