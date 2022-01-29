FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR) Trading Down 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR) shares traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.13 and last traded at $31.23. 49,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.27.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.72.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.