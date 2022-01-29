FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Roth Capital lowered shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays raised shares of FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Sean Hunkler bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $151,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kristian Nolde sold 24,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $95,392.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,840 shares of company stock worth $1,588,165 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 24,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 64.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTC Solar stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.48. FTC Solar has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. The firm had revenue of $52.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FTC Solar will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

