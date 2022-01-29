Future (LON:FUTR) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR) in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,900 ($52.62) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FUTR. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($59.36) price objective on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 5,225 ($70.49) price objective on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,512 ($60.87) price objective on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,225.40 ($57.01).

Shares of LON:FUTR opened at GBX 3,144 ($42.42) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73. Future has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,623.73 ($21.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,968 ($53.53). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,469.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,532.95. The company has a market cap of £3.79 billion and a PE ratio of 54.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from Future’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 0.07%. Future’s dividend payout ratio is 0.03%.

In other Future news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 62,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,578 ($48.27), for a total value of £2,220,149 ($2,995,344.04).

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

