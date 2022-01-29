FUZE Token (FUZE) Market Cap Hits $24,824.47

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. FUZE Token has a total market capitalization of $24,824.47 and approximately $52,408.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUZE Token coin can currently be purchased for $32.89 or 0.00087345 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FUZE Token has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00049156 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.85 or 0.06785355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00055340 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,649.04 or 0.99990998 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003196 BTC.

FUZE Token Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 755 coins. The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken . FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net . FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token

FUZE Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUZE Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUZE Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUZE Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

