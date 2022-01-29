FY2021 EPS Estimates for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Raised by Analyst

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Delek US in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn ($3.31) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.55). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DK has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Shares of DK stock opened at $15.52 on Thursday. Delek US has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average is $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 11.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 13,123 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 660.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after buying an additional 321,118 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 171.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 116,867 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 91.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 426,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 203,634 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 11.5% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,278,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,637,000 after purchasing an additional 131,335 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $774,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 371,150 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $6,933,082.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 509,611 shares of company stock valued at $11,861,382. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

