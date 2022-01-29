FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Lifted by Analyst

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hanesbrands in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $1.83 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.81. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

HBI has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

HBI stock opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average is $17.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,259,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $508,925,000 after purchasing an additional 438,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.