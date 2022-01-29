FY2022 EPS Estimates for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.01. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koninklijke Philips’ FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on PHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($58.52) to €46.00 ($52.27) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, ING Group cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $32.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $31.34 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The firm has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.9641 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is currently 18.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.