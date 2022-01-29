FY2024 EPS Estimates for Fortescue Metals Group Limited Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY)

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Fortescue Metals Group in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.09.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FSUGY. Citigroup cut shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortescue Metals Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortescue Metals Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

OTCMKTS FSUGY opened at $27.15 on Friday. Fortescue Metals Group has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $41.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.31.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.