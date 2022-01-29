G Stacy Smith Sells 9,000 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Stock

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Director G Stacy Smith sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $681,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $75.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.83. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $80.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.69 and a 200 day moving average of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $147.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 1,053.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

