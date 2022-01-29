Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Short Interest Update

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GFASY stock remained flat at $$0.69 during midday trading on Friday. Gafisa has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94.

Get Gafisa alerts:

About Gafisa

Gafisa SA engages in the construction, development, and selling of residential properties. It operates through Gafisa and Gafisa Propriedades segments. The Gafisa segment include luxury and middle-income projects in Brazil, except Rio de Janeiro, Gafisa Rio. The Gafisa Propriedades segment comprises management of own and third-party real estate properties.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Gafisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gafisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.