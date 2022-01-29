Galiano Gold Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSEMKT:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Galiano Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GAU. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galiano Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Galiano Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.83.

NYSEMKT:GAU opened at $0.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80. The stock has a market cap of $144.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 38,813 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 19,549 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 14,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 498.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 124,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

