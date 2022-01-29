GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, a growth of 132.9% from the December 31st total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 390,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 32,803 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 434,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 18,989 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

GGN stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.65. The company had a trading volume of 711,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,742. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $4.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

