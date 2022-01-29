Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) Short Interest Update

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the December 31st total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:GHAC remained flat at $$9.69 during trading hours on Friday. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,796. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $10.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GHAC. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 140.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 286,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 77.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,145,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after purchasing an additional 499,553 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 1.7% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 123,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 14.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 858,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

