Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Short Interest Down 77.2% in January

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 77.2% from the December 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GENGF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.99. 551,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,764. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67. Gear Energy has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.99.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.05 to C$1.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Gear Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties are located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on June 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

