Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.16

Shares of Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.16 and last traded at C$1.12, with a volume of 1428184 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of C$323.88 million and a PE ratio of 7.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.84.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$35.19 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Dustin Ressler sold 132,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.92, for a total transaction of C$121,910.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,450.25. Also, Director Ingram Gillmore acquired 174,000 shares of Gear Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$139,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,711,300 shares in the company, valued at C$1,369,040.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

