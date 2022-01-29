Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Update

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
GELYY traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $42.72. 24,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,785. Geely Automobile has a twelve month low of $41.79 and a twelve month high of $78.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
About Geely Automobile
