Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Update

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GELYY traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $42.72. 24,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,785. Geely Automobile has a twelve month low of $41.79 and a twelve month high of $78.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

