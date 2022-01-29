Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Companys unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations. Genasys critical communication systems are in service around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more. “

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Genasys in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Shares of GNSS stock opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.80. Genasys has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.59 and a beta of 0.48.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Genasys had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $15.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Genasys will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard Danforth purchased 6,500 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNSS. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Genasys in the second quarter worth $834,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Genasys by 1.1% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 186,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Genasys by 22.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 51,478 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Genasys by 2.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Genasys in the second quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

