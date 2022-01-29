General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.00-12.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $39.2-39.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.36 billion.General Dynamics also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.45 EPS.

Shares of GD stock opened at $212.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.96. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $146.53 and a 1-year high of $214.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.86%.

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $216.92.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in General Dynamics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

