GeoCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $173.00 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GeoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular exchanges. GeoCoin has a market cap of $372,228.64 and $173.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,167.24 or 1.00120202 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00075733 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.52 or 0.00289904 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00029296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009104 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002127 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GEO is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

