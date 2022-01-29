Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 35,391 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,673,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,391 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $283,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 56.3% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 8.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $608,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $48,330,516.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,115 shares of company stock worth $74,621,821 in the last three months. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGEN. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Seagen from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $127.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.98 and a beta of 0.77. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $199.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.71 and its 200-day moving average is $158.59.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

