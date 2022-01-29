Geode Capital Management LLC Has $305.32 Million Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,621,262 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 552,752 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $305,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 106.7% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 426.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 47,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 38,415 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,922,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 641,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,331,000 after buying an additional 15,266 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.62.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $78.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $143.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $56.37 and a 52-week high of $83.08.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6958 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.