Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,330,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 231,564 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $275,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 441.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 42,758 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 730,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,736,000 after acquiring an additional 60,901 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 254.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 3,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 36,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRM stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.21 and a 52 week high of $53.14. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.29.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.27%.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,875.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,222 shares of company stock worth $4,623,836 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

