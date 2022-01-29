Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,698,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025,579 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $330,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 110,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 110,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 110,075 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 665.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 251,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 219,068 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,108,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 724,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,574,000 after purchasing an additional 402,477 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMC opened at $15.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average of $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.20. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.15 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.70) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 79,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $2,813,915.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $1,032,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,842,442 shares of company stock worth $60,555,406 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

