Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,450,851 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,680,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450,851 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $339,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Raymond James by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $104.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $65.73 and a 1-year high of $110.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.02 and its 200 day moving average is $96.63.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.50%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $480,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

