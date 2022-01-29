George Kaiser Family Foundation Decreases Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

George Kaiser Family Foundation decreased its position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,013,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110,245 shares during the period. Callaway Golf accounts for 9.2% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. George Kaiser Family Foundation owned 1.08% of Callaway Golf worth $55,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 6.2% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 22.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELY opened at $23.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.92. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $856.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.22 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Callaway Golf news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 4,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch bought 15,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,167,332 shares of company stock worth $91,355,635 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

ELY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

