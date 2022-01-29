GeoWealth Management LLC Buys 647 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 428.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,667.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,801.56 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,831.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,806.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,237.76.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

