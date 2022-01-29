GeoWealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

GeoWealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLT. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $143.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.27. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $133.19 and a 12-month high of $155.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

