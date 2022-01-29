GeoWealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,585 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 580,103 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $65,766,000 after buying an additional 102,136 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Starbucks by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 21,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $97.21 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $93.79 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.10.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.08.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

