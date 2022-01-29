GeoWealth Management LLC Makes New $1.77 Million Investment in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 66,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000. GeoWealth Management LLC owned 0.23% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $517,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 211,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 48,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 149,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 26,470 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA UCON opened at $26.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $26.91.

