GeoWealth Management LLC Sells 4,813 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

GeoWealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,813 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 94,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 209.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 65,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 44,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $40.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.05. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $43.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

