Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €80.20 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.20 ($91.14) price objective on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GXI. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($123.86) target price on Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($126.14) target price on Gerresheimer in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on Gerresheimer in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €99.03 ($112.54).

Shares of GXI opened at €79.00 ($89.77) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43. Gerresheimer has a 12 month low of €75.60 ($85.91) and a 12 month high of €99.40 ($112.95). The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €80.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €83.61.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

