Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 9,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $214,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 25th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $222,840.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $231,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $242,910.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $260,730.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $274,860.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $272,880.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $303,570.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $301,950.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $322,740.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $324,090.00.

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.04 and a beta of 3.05. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.05 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in eXp World by 12.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,047,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,911,000 after purchasing an additional 82,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 16.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 31,152 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 59.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 56,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 23.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPI. DA Davidson lowered their price target on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

